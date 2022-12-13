William Paul Livek Purchases 150,000 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director William Paul Livek acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,107,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,026.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Paul Livek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, William Paul Livek bought 75,000 shares of comScore stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, William Paul Livek acquired 25,000 shares of comScore stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00.

comScore Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of SCOR opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. comScore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On comScore

SCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of comScore to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of comScore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in comScore during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of comScore in the second quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in comScore by 60.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in comScore during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

