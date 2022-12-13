WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Tops $38.75 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 12th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $38.75 million and approximately $708,649.23 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00442459 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00034367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021672 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001186 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018563 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000429 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.