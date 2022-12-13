Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.44 per share, with a total value of C$84,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690,867 shares in the company, valued at C$22,710,917.48. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,600.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of WCP opened at C$9.63 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$6.50 and a twelve month high of C$12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.84. The company has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

