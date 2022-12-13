Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.09

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.09 and last traded at $104.26, with a volume of 1336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $90.48.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,162,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,162,516.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $181,626.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,540.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 470.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 27,304 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 165,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,201,051,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 187,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $324,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

