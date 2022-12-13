Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Raymond James

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $103.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $181,626.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,540.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $181,626.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,540.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,162,516.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

