Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the November 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,169,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE WMC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,108. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.59. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40, a quick ratio of 628.35 and a current ratio of 628.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.74%. This is a boost from Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.62%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

