Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $669.05.
Broadcom Price Performance
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $556.63 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $488.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $225.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its position in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadcom (AVGO)
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.