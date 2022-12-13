Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Up 119.6% in November

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the November 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

EAD traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,727. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.22.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0536 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

