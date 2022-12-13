Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) recently:

12/12/2022 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/7/2022 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$148.00 to C$151.00.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,817. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,070,000 after buying an additional 1,976,218 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,813,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,244 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,352 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

