Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) recently:
- 12/12/2022 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 12/12/2022 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 12/7/2022 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$148.00 to C$151.00.
Bank of Montreal Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BMO traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,817. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.42.
Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 26.27%.
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.
