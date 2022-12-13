Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dollar Tree (DLTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR):
- 11/24/2022 – Dollar Tree was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Co..
- 11/23/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $194.00.
- 11/23/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $160.00.
- 11/23/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $171.00 to $177.00.
- 11/22/2022 – Dollar Tree was given a new $163.00 price target on by analysts at Gordon Haskett.
- 11/16/2022 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.
- 10/31/2022 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of DLTR traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,933. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.10. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.