Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dollar Tree (DLTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR):

11/24/2022 – Dollar Tree was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Co..

11/23/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $194.00.

11/23/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $160.00.

11/23/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $171.00 to $177.00.

11/22/2022 – Dollar Tree was given a new $163.00 price target on by analysts at Gordon Haskett.

11/16/2022 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

10/31/2022 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DLTR traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,933. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.10. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Dollar Tree Inc alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after buying an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,682,000 after buying an additional 91,905 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after buying an additional 1,854,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.