Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 2,212 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.11. 68,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,122. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $135.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

