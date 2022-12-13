Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after buying an additional 62,661 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 97,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,772,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 938,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,721,000 after buying an additional 102,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.17. The company had a trading volume of 118,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $436.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $407.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.71.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

