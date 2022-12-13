Wedmont Private Capital Has $45.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 9.2% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $45,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.03. 270,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,827,520. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.88.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.