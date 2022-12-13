Wedmont Private Capital Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $574.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,606. The company has a market cap of $225.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

