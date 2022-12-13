WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.58-$4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.09.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 2.2 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average is $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

