WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.61.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.83.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Several analysts have commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.09.

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 410,082 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 149,498 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,266,000 after purchasing an additional 141,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

