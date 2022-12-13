WeBuy (WE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.30 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 13th. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.73 or 0.00071705 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WeBuy has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. WeBuy has a market cap of $557.03 million and $2.30 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00512087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $904.04 or 0.05096773 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,381.80 or 0.30341409 BTC.

About WeBuy

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@webuynft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

