Weaver Consulting Group Has $347,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVOL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 545,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DVOL stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. 1,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,045. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

