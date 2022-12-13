Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,082.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 95,776.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,715 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,200,000 after acquiring an additional 399,721 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Up 4.4 %

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.38. 838,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,495,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

