Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 20,188 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,729.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 227,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after buying an additional 219,324 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,149,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,850,000 after buying an additional 250,787 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,342,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.01. 23,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,399. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.00.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.