Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $876,000 Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.54. 26,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427,133. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.