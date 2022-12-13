Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

WMT stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.50. 20,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,729,297. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $29,968,017.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,604,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,864,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $29,968,017.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,604,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,864,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,184,546 shares of company stock worth $924,081,520 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

