Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.55 and last traded at $41.25. 35,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,537,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Wayfair to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.88.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,819 shares of company stock worth $1,433,786. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,059,000 after buying an additional 362,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,522,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,107,000 after buying an additional 273,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

