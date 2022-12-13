Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Down 4.6%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.07. 1,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 292,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

Institutional Trading of Waterdrop

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.72 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waterdrop stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) by 175.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

