Wanchain Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $32.19 million and $775,756.77 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00075525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00053921 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023379 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004737 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

