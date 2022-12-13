W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,031,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,618 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $66,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 26.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $74.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,148. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

