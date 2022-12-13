W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after buying an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,806,000 after buying an additional 1,530,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2,629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,290,000 after buying an additional 676,864 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

