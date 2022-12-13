W Advisors LLC Invests $517,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $112.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average is $111.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $141.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

