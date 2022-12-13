W Advisors LLC Acquires 2,420 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

W Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AT&T by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,481,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,496,000 after buying an additional 312,819 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 203,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 30,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
