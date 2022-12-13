VRES (VRS) One Day Volume Tops $2,682.66

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 12th. In the last week, VRES has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and $2,682.66 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005823 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00035975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00043725 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005767 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00020801 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00240420 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024002 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRS is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.00007271 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.