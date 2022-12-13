VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Short Interest Up 58.3% in November

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the November 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMware stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,345. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. VMware has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $136.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average is $115.94.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of VMware

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in VMware by 20.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in VMware by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,502 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of VMware by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 19,526 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,295,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in VMware by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

