Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Decreased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 135.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of V opened at $214.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

