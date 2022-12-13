Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 404.3% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EDI opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.28.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
