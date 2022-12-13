Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 404.3% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDI opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.