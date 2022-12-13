VirtualMeta Price Reaches $0.0267 on Top Exchanges (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, VirtualMeta has traded down 0% against the dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $61.41 million and approximately $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02670868 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

