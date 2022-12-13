Viking Mines Limited (ASX:VKA) Insider Julian Woodcock Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Viking Mines Limited (ASX:VKA – Get Rating) insider Julian Woodcock acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$22,000.00 ($14,864.86).

Julian Woodcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Julian Woodcock purchased 1,000,000 shares of Viking Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$11,000.00 ($7,432.43).

Viking Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.31.

Viking Mines Company Profile

Viking Mines Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. Its flagship project is the First Hit gold property located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Viking Ashanti Limited. Viking Mines Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

