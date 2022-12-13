Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Hits $10.32 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.32 million and $21,971.12 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,717.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00435788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021017 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.66 or 0.00850329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00108067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.73 or 0.00613692 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00261209 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,660,085 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

