Vertcoin (VTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21,626.84

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.36 million and $21,626.84 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,854.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00441998 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00020924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.45 or 0.00848273 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00108547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.55 or 0.00619173 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00263501 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,658,910 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

