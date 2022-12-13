Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $16,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,822,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.64. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.