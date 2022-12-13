Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 115,058 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,058 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Popular worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 3.7% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 102.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.86. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.59 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.55.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $3.17. Popular had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BPOP. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Popular to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

