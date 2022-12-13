Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the period. Ameren accounts for approximately 0.4% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.08% of Ameren worth $19,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $90.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average of $87.87. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.