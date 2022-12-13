Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 187,907 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,279 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,907 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAFD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

