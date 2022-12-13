Verition Fund Management LLC Has $10.12 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 207.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,078 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Amphenol by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

