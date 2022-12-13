Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,819 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Bunge worth $13,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bunge by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bunge Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on BG. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.