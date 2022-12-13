Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 38,654 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,380,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,139,000 after purchasing an additional 47,928 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 65,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 27,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,274,000 after buying an additional 71,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

