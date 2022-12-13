Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 25,897 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,897 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.