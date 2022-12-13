Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 152,210 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7,580.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,210 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank accounts for about 0.5% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $24,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $982,517,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after buying an additional 1,460,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,241,000 after buying an additional 1,428,141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 97.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,359,000 after buying an additional 974,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.86.

MTB opened at $151.54 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.71 and a 200-day moving average of $173.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

