Verge Trading Up 8.2% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $45.19 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,719.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00436541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00021090 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.85 or 0.00851305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00108184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.51 or 0.00612388 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00261407 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,964,413 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

