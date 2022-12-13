Verasity One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.39 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $29.98 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005848 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001166 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00012972 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.