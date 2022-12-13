Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.07. Approximately 4,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 174,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

VERA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $386,145.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $386,145.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,568.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joanne Curley sold 15,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $323,816.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,233.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,756 shares of company stock worth $950,204 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,183,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,427,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 7,253.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 281,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 277,432 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 502,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 248,879 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 523,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 229,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

