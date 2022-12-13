VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $0.55

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.54. VEON shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 3,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VEON in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 233.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 145.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 585,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 346,277 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of VEON by 13.5% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 120,785,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354,043 shares during the last quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the second quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

